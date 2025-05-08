Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day moving average is $259.77. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $181.87 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

