Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $464.69 million, a PE ratio of -434.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 38,155 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,935. The trade was a 7.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

