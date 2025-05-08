Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Charlie’s -24.96% N/A -61.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 274.29 -$3.88 million $0.01 10.76 Charlie’s $16.25 million 1.58 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares True Drinks and Charlie’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Summary

Charlie’s beats True Drinks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

