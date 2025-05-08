Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
CKPT stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
