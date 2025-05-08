Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CKPT stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $49,904.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,113.16. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $174,895. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

