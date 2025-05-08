Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $91.08 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 144021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.