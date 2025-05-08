CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Buys 118 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($400.03).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, David Fineberg purchased 148,952 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £320,246.80 ($425,746.88).
- On Wednesday, March 5th, David Fineberg acquired 142 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £299.62 ($398.32).
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £716.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.40 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.27.
CMC Markets Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC Markets
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.