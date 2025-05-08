Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $559.61 million for the quarter.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.