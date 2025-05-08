Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $109.99 million for the quarter.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
