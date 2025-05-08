Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Minerals has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Searchlight Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A -$2.28 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.04 -$32.35 million ($0.28) -0.18

Searchlight Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -31.87% -3.67% -1.50%

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

