Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.94, but opened at $67.24. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 278,894 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,470,706.50. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,477.06. This represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

