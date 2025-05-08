Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 142,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,986,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

