Costamare (CMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $330.14 million for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costamare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare

