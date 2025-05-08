Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coterra Energy traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.35. 3,538,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,202,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

