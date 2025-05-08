Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Creative Medical Technology to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CELZ opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.