Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Creative Medical Technology to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.
Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:CELZ opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.90.
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
