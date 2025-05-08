Creative Realities (CREX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Creative Realities had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

