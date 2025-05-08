Credicorp (BAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.



BAP opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $203.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.



Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

