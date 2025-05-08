Critical Review: Femto Technologies (FMTO) versus The Competition

Volatility and Risk

Femto Technologies has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femto Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femto Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Femto Technologies $998,839.00 -$13.70 million 0.00
Femto Technologies Competitors $2.55 billion $327.23 million -662.71

Femto Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A
Femto Technologies Competitors -71.80% -37.93% -6.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Femto Technologies beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Femto Technologies Company Profile

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

