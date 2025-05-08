Critical Review: Femto Technologies (FMTO) versus The Competition

Volatility and Risk

Femto Technologies has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femto Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femto Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $998,839.00 -$13.70 million 0.00 Femto Technologies Competitors $2.55 billion $327.23 million -662.71

Femto Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A Femto Technologies Competitors -71.80% -37.93% -6.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Femto Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Femto Technologies beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Femto Technologies Company Profile

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

