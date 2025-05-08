Critical Review: Femto Technologies (FMTO) versus The Competition

Volatility and Risk
Femto Technologies has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femto Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Femto Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Femto Technologies
|$998,839.00
|-$13.70 million
|0.00
|Femto Technologies Competitors
|$2.55 billion
|$327.23 million
|-662.71
Femto Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Femto Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Femto Technologies Competitors
|-71.80%
|-37.93%
|-6.71%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Femto Technologies beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Femto Technologies Company Profile
Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.
