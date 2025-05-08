Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 12th

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 12th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 9th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is -4.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

