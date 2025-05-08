Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,679,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,377,490 shares.The stock last traded at $103.14 and had previously closed at $105.70.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.04, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.