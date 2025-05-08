Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 3859708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $638.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.24.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
