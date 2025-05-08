Despegar.com (DESP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -648.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

