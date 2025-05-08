Dillard’s (DDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard's had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dillard's to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $352.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.28. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

