Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FG. Barclays reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Celina J. Wang Doka bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $105,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $735,635. The trade was a 16.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity purchased 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,236,964.80. This represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 0.6 %

FG opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.84. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.