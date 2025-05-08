Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 280,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.85.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

