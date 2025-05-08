Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.40. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 527,083 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841,503 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 427,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 369,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

