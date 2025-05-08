ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

