Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

