Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.50. Energizer shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 232,634 shares traded.

Get Energizer alerts:

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.