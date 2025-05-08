Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.02) per share for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.16). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENSC opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

