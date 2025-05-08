Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.98. Ero Copper shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 133,716 shares traded.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.