ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of ESAB opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

