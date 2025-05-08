Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $27.12. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 143,883 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,672,320.55. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 97.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 90,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $642.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

