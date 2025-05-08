Financial Review: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grove Collaborative and Linkage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Linkage Global.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -11.35% -417.96% -14.19% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Linkage Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.23 -$43.23 million ($0.76) -1.53 Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.40 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Linkage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Linkage Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

