Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) versus Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Critical Contrast

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and Finward Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Savings Bank $9.93 million 6.97 N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $61.38 million 2.12 $12.13 million $0.77 39.04

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth District Savings Bank and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 10.85% 7.91% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

