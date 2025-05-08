First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

