First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $579.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

