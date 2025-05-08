First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,839 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 224.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LXU opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.