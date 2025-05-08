First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,266 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allient were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allient by 23,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 404,505 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at $7,268,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNT opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $374.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

ALNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on Allient in a research note on Monday.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

