First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $15.10. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 775,241 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

In other news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.96 million, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

