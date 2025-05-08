Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Strong Earnings

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 58,141,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 73,783,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on F
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.