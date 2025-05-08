Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortrea by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

