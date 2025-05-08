Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Financial Survey

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 24.73% 17.96% 5.25% Fundamental Global 20.87% -38.66% -16.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Fundamental Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 5 11 0 2.69 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Fundamental Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $17.65 billion 1.97 $4.31 billion $9.76 9.50 Fundamental Global $28.64 million 0.73 $3.85 million $1.31 12.55

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Fundamental Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

