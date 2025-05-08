Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

