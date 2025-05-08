Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance
Shares of HE stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
