Head to Head Comparison: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Daxor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $3.03 million 3.09 -$6.53 million ($4.59) -0.99 Daxor $2.13 million 16.96 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Daxor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daxor has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.67%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -203.71% -42.56% -39.26% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daxor beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix



NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Daxor



Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

