Head-To-Head Comparison: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) vs. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 0 2 4.00 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -16.31% -7.48% -4.03% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $938.45 million 0.31 -$117.35 million ($0.97) -0.82 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 1.18 $11.50 million N/A N/A

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

