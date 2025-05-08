Head to Head Contrast: Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) vs. Its Peers

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chromocell Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chromocell Therapeutics has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromocell Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of -4.50, indicating that their average stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromocell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors 1983 5485 14123 307 2.58

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 128.79%. Given Chromocell Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chromocell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chromocell Therapeutics N/A -$7.38 million -0.74 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors $580.26 million -$70.96 million -1.72

Chromocell Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chromocell Therapeutics. Chromocell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromocell Therapeutics N/A N/A -453.90% Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Chromocell Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

