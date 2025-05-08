Head to Head Survey: CIMG (IMG) vs. Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIMG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.08 CIMG Competitors $2.01 billion $52.58 million 14.82

CIMG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10% CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIMG rivals beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CIMG Company Profile

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

