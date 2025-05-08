HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $28.00. HealthStream shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 80,676 shares.

Get HealthStream alerts:

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $820.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.