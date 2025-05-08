Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,132,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 343,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

